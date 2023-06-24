UzOman invests in Uzbekistan operations of digital lender Zood

Uzbek Oman Investment Company (UzOman) has invested in the Uzbekistan operations of digital lending platform Zood.
Switzerland-based Zood provides financial solutions in Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Lebanon.
UzOman is a JV formed by two wealth funds, namely the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the Uzbek Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan (UFRD). The funds did not disclose details of the investments made in Zood.
Mohamed Al Lawati, CEO of UzOman, said: “This investment is part of our ongoing efforts to promote and invest in Uzbekistan's rapidly growing financial sector."
Zood has offices in 10 locations worldwide. It serves more than 10mn users.
ZoodPay, Zood’s fintech arm, offers lending solutions.
