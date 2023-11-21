Ameria Bank Armenia records significant growth in 2022

Ameria Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in Armenia, has reported strong financial performance for the year 2022. The bank's total loan portfolio grew by 22% year to date to AMD873bn, equivalent to approximately $2.19bn. Retail loans accounted for AMD392bn, up 19% ytd, equivalent to roughly $984.0mn. Corporate large and SME loans reached AMD480bn, up by 25% ytd, equivalent to approximately $1.20bn. The retail and SME portfolio share in total loans stood at 61.2%.
Total deposits and bonds also increased by 13.7% ytd to AMD997bn ($2.5bn). The bank's stage 3 NPL improved and dropped to 2.2%, down by 0.2 percentage points (pp) ytd.
Ameria Bank Armenia's net profit reached AMD34.3bn ($86.0mn), up 11% y/y. The bank’s return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) stood at 26% and 3.6% respectively. Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) stood at 14.4% and 17.2% respectively.
