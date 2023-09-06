BYD and Tesla dominate global EV sales

BYD and Tesla dominate global EV sales
BYD and Tesla dominate global EV sales while the big car-makers are still playing catch up. / bne IntelliNews
By Felix Richter of Statistia September 6, 2023

Some of the world’s leading car makers are among the exhibitors at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich this week, where the electric future of mobility will once again take centre stage. While German legacy car brands such as Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW will try to make an impression on their home turf, they have fallen behind in the transition to electric cars lately, as they understandably continue to work on international combustion engines as well, while smaller, more specialised companies such as Tesla and Chinese market leader BYD have raced ahead, Statista reports.

In the first half of 2023, BYD alone sold almost 1.2mn plug-in electric vehicles (including plug-in hybrids), roughly double the combined total of BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes. To make things worse for Germany’s automotive heavyweights (and other European carmakers), the company that recently surpassed Volkswagen as the number 1 car brand in China now has Europe in its sight. On Monday, BYD presented six models for the European market in Munich, showing that it means business in the market it entered less than a year ago. Between January and July, the company sold 92,469 EVs overseas, already exceeding the total of 2022.

It remains to be seen, however, how European consumers respond to the Chinese newcomer, as there is still a bit of a stigma attached to cars made in China, especially in Germany, which prides itself on its automotive excellency. The following chart, based on estimates from CleanTechnica, shows that BYD and Tesla have opened up a sizeable lead in the global EV market, where other Chinese brands such as GAC Aion, SGMW and Li Auto are also among the largest players thanks to their huge home market.

Infographic: BYD and Tesla Dominate Global EV Sales | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Related Content

West to back India-Middle East-EU transport corridor

Far-reaching implications of Pope Francis’ visit to ‘island of religious freedom’ Mongolia

Francis Fukuyama says a weakened Russia will present opportunities for Central Asia

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

West to back India-Middle East-EU transport corridor

Far-reaching implications of Pope Francis’ visit to ‘island of religious freedom’ Mongolia

Francis Fukuyama says a weakened Russia will present opportunities for Central Asia

Data

Slowing private consumption drags down Romania’s GDP growth to 1.1% y/y in Q2

Independent analysts have lowered their full-year forecasts after disappointing Q2 figures.

Corporate and retail lending growth slows in Hungary in Q2

MNB director Balint Dancsi said lending is clearly slowing down in Hungary in line with international trends.

Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July

Private consumption, one of the main drivers for Romania’s overall long-term economic growth, is expected to slow.

Services activity growth in Kazakhstan nearly stalls in August, PMI shows

Business activity and new work rose at weakest rates in six months, though the latter indicator still increased solidly.

Russian services PMI jumps to very strong 57.6 in August

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index posted a very strong 57.6 in August, up sharply from 54.0 in July.

Slowing private consumption drags down Romania’s GDP growth to 1.1% y/y in Q2
1 day ago
Corporate and retail lending growth slows in Hungary in Q2
2 days ago
Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July
2 days ago
Services activity growth in Kazakhstan nearly stalls in August, PMI shows
3 days ago
Russian services PMI jumps to very strong 57.6 in August
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    3 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    4 days ago
  5. Russian companies build up $200bn secret slush fund despite the oil sanctions
    5 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    20 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss