European Socialist grouping suspends Slovakia's Smer and Hlas

European Socialist grouping suspends Slovakia's Smer and Hlas
The parties of Peter Pellegrini (left) and Robert Fico (centre) have been suspended by PES after forming a government with Andrej Danko's SNS (right). / bne IntelliNews
By Robert Anderson in Prague October 13, 2023

The Party of European Socialists (PES), the umbrella group for Europe’s Socialist parties, has suspended both incoming Slovak premier Robert Fico’s Smer-SD and its coalition partner, Peter Pellegrini’s Hlas-SD, after they formed a new government with the far-right Slovak Nationalist Party (SNS).

“This step has been taken following the clear divergence from the values of the PES family demonstrated by Smer-SD leader Robert Fico,” PES’s presidency said in a statement after a meeting on October 12. “And additionally, as a result of concerns raised following the announcement of a government coalition between Smer-SD, Hlas-SD and a radical-right party.”

The PES' move means that Slovakia's ruling parties will be excluded from meetings of Socialist leaders before EU meetings, reducing the country's clout in Brussels.

PES – which had already once suspended Smer-SD in 2006 for forming a government with the anti-migrant SNS – had put the party on watch in the spring. PES’ head, former Swedish premier Stefan Lofven, also publicly warned Fico before last month’s general election that Smer-SD faced suspension for its stance against supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression.

Fico, who will soon begin his fourth government, has also backed peace talks now between Kyiv and Moscow, opposed sanctions on Russia, and criticised Ukraine, claiming the war was started by "Ukrainian fascists".

Since the election Fico has doubled down on this rhetoric, claiming “there are fascists in the ranks of the Ukrainian army...We must confront fascism and Nazism in all its manifestations”.

He has also mounted an aggressive campaign against refugees, shared platforms with anti-Semites, and is an open admirer of Hungary's radical rightwing strongman Viktor Orban. 

Like Orban, he has even claimed US-Hungarian philanthropist George Soros is masterminding a plot against him, a typical rightwing trope, and has also tried to stoke a culture war in the majority Catholic country.

He has said of his own party, “Smer is a left-wing, social-democratic party, we use the expression that we are of the rustic type, more down-to-earth, we are not Brussels homosexuals".

After the election, Fico responded belligerently in a video to the PES warning, saying it was “blackmail”, “undemocratic” and “authoritarian”, and highlighting his (rare) success as a leftwing leader in Central Europe.

That’s really beautiful, democratic. Either we say what the USA wants, or they’ll expel us. The PES chairman scrupulously adheres to the philosophy that who is for peace is a warmonger, and who is in favour of war and killing is a peace activist … It’s not right to blackmail a sovereign politician.”

"If our exclusion is to be a price for pursuing a genuine left-wing agenda in Slovakia and voicing sovereign opinions, we are prepared to pay the price," Fico said.

Peter Pellegrini's Hlas party was also punished for joining in a government with the SNS. Former premier Pellegrini split from Smer after the 2020 election. After this election he turned down an opportunity to become premier again as head of a broad anti-Fico government.

PES had come under criticism for hypocrisy from its rival centre-right grouping, the European People’s Party (EPP),  because PES had often accused it in the past of slowness in moving to expel Orban’s Fidesz only in 2021 (Orban resigned just before he was formally expelled).

“Whenever we listen to Fico it sounds like Orban,” said Manfred Weber, EPP leader, highlighting Fico’s stance on Russia and towards minorities. “What I am asking is a clarification process on the Socialists’ side, what are they doing now with their own family member?”

Fico has long had a rocky relationship with PES. He has argued that Socialists should address the fears that fuel populism, and adopt some of their enemies’ tactics, such as simple messages and rough and ready language.  He believes that by articulating the beliefs and fears of poorer Slovaks, he has been able to become the dominant political figure in a country that had never previously elected a leftwing government in a free election.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovak inflation eased to 8.2% y/y in September

VISEGRAD BLOG: Polish election is a crossroads for Europe

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

News

Poland’s PiS set to lose power, says exit poll

Jaroslaw Kaczynski's radical right-wing PiS came in first with 36.8% of the vote but the opposition parties led by former premier Donald Tusk may be able to put together a majority to oust it from power.

Georgian and Hungarian PMs toast shared traditional values in Tbilisi

Red carpet welcome for Hungarian strongman celebrates Georgian ruling party's rightwards shift.

US imposes first punishments for ignoring Russian oil price cap sanctions

US officials have imposed sanctions on companies violating the $60 per barrel price cap on Russia's seaborne crude exports for the first time on October 12.

Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met the head of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon on October 13.

Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis

In the past nine years, Hungary's GDP per capita has increased by 8.5pp, while the Romanian economy has shown a much faster convergence rate, slightly above 22pp.

Poland’s PiS set to lose power, says exit poll
4 hours ago
Georgian and Hungarian PMs toast shared traditional values in Tbilisi
2 days ago
US imposes first punishments for ignoring Russian oil price cap sanctions
2 days ago
Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry
2 days ago
Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    11 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    23 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    22 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    22 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss