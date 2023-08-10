Lithuania's Swedbank ceases transfers to 61 high-risk countries

By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2023

Lithuania's Swedbank announced it is halting transfers to 61 high-risk countries as of September, BNS, a Baltic newswire, reported on August 10.

The goal is to reduce the risk of transfers to foreign countries, it explained.

The countries will include Afghanistan, Aruba, Guinea-Bissau, Brunei, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, the Virgin Islands, Djibouti, Eritrea, Fiji, the Gambia, Guinea, Haiti,  Iraq, Iran, Mauritania, Myanmar, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Somalia, North Korea, Vanuatu, Venezuela and others.

"Our data shows that Swedbank customers have made very few international transfers to these countries (only a few per year)," the bank says.

If customers still need to make international transfers to any of these countries after September 1, the bank says they should look for other transfer options, BNS said.

Related Articles

Estonia’s Coop Pank reports €19.7 million profit for first half

Coop Pank is the latest bank in Estonia to report record first-half of 2023 profits, in fact close to those of the entire figure in 2022. Whereas the bank made a net profit of €20.4 million last ... more

Swedbank posts €131mn in H1 profit in Latvia

In the first half of 2023 Swedbank generated a profit of €131 million in Latvia, which is an increase of €84 million against the corresponding period of 2022, LETA, a Latvian newswire, reported ... more

Estonian banks earned almost as much in H1 as in whole of 2022

Banks operating in Estonia reported huge profits for the first half-year, which are almost as high as those for the whole of 2022, ERR.ee. the website of Estonian national broadcaster ERR, reported ... more

