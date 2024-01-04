Lukashenko throws kids party, including for abducted Ukrainian children

bne IntelliNews
January 4, 2024

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko organised a New Year’s Eve party for kids, including children abducted by Russia from Ukraine, sparking international condemnation, Kyiv Independent reported on January 4.

Lukashenko has denied that any of the hundreds of children abducted by Russia during the war and resettled in Russia have arrived in Belarus. During an address to the 3,000 attendees of the kids party he said there were no "alien children" in Belarus.

"We should embrace these children, bring them to their homes, warm them and make their childhoods happier,” Lukashenko said.

However, Lukashenko's press office admitted that children from the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts attended the New Year's bash alongside Belarusian children, chosen for their academic and artistic talents.

Ukraine's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reminded that Russia is systematically deporting Ukrainian children, transporting them through Belarus to homes and orphanages in Russia, making it challenging to locate them.

Lubinets alleged that Belarus might be a staging point before the children are taken to Russia, a claim supported by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

The National Anti-Crisis Management (NAM), an opposition organisation, submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) that supports the view that Belarus is aiding Russia in the abduction of at least 2,100 Ukrainian children during Russia's war.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin’s arrest in March 2023, who is charged with the well documented kidnapping of children from Ukraine.

A Yale University study confirmed the NAM's findings, stating that over 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6-17 have been brought to Belarus from occupied Ukrainian regions, reports Kyiv Independent.

PACE has called for the ICC to also issue an arrest warrant against Lukashenko on July 18 on the same grounds as that issued for Putin’s arrest.

News

Iranian cryptocurrency exchange denies massive data breach

Misconfiguration at Bit24.cash exchange reported to have exposed critical details of 230,000 Iranian citizens.

Hungary’s Fiscal Council warns of major risks surrounding 2024 budget

Hungary needs to run a primary surplus of 1.2% to reach the 2.9% deficit target in 2024, advisory body says. and a 2% surplus, if the budget gap is to fall to 1.4% of GDP in 2026, as outlined in the Convergence Programme

Azerbaijan appoints former oil executive as head of climate talks

Choice of Mukhtar Babayev, a former SOCAR executive, follows the contentious leadership of Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber from the UAE during last month’s COP28.

Kuleba denies there was a March 2022 peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

Dmytro Kuleba denied contested reports that Ukraine had struck a peace deal with Russia in March 2022, Ukraine’s Defence Minister told Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov.

Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested

All terrorists involved in the recent deadly attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman have been arrested, Press TV quoted the city's prosecutor, Mehdi Bakhshi, as saying on January 7.

Reports

