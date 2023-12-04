New Slovak government plans to dismantle Special Prosecutor’s Office

New Slovak government plans to dismantle Special Prosecutor’s Office
From left to far right: Peter Pellegrini (Hlas), Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer) and Andrej Danko (SNS). / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera December 4, 2023

Andrej Danko, leader of Slovakia's junior coalition party, the far-right SNS, confirmed that the new cabinet wants to dismantle the Special Prosecutor’s Office overseeing some of the country’s highest-profile criminal investigations.

During a  televised debate at the weekend on the commercial television station Markiza, Danko responded “yes” in a short response session to the question if there was an agreement to dismantle the Special Prosecutor's Office inside the ruling coalition, which is led by the populist Smer party of Robert Fico.

Danko said the prosecutors of ongoing investigations would not change, but he was the first coalition party leader to say that the Special Prosecutor's Office would be dismantled. 

"The most likely [scenario] is that Special Prosecution will be moved to the General" Prosecution, Danko added.  

Danko also said that "everything special is twisted", hinting that dismantling the Special Criminal Court is also on the cabinet's agenda.

Danko’s response was preceded by days of media speculations that Fico’s cabinet is mulling such changes in an effort to safeguard Smer politicians under investigation and stop the investigations from spreading further into Smer's ranks.

Fico's cabinet ministers have argued that Special Prosecution has been under political influence. During the "Otvorene" talk at public broadcaster RTVS, Minister of Defence and Fico's close party collaborator, Robert Kalinak, said Special Prosecution was "brutally abused". 

Fico was forced to resign in March 2018 after massive demonstrations sparked by the assassination of journalist Jan Kuciak, who was investigating corruption. Following a general election in February 2020, a series of centre-right governments encouraged police and prosecutors to investigate corruption scandals under Fico's government.

On Friday, December 1, liberal daily SME reported on the existence unofficial 32-page proposal of Smer on the mulled changes. Cabinet members were supposed to discuss the judicial changes with the EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.   

Special Prosecution was set up to oversee the most serious economic and violent criminal offences.

Currently, it oversees some of the most high-profile cases referred to by the media with their police investigation code names, including Mytink (Meeting), Ocistec (Purgatory) and Jidas (Judas), linked to Smer officials. 

In response to the plans to dismantle the Special Prosecution, opposition leader and chairman of Progressive Slovakia, Michal Simecka, said that "weakening or dismantling of this institution is in today's context a frontal attack on the rule of state in Slovakia". 

Legislators from another opposition party, neoliberal SaS, accused the cabinet of efforts to meddle with live investigations. 

In a separate development, Fico said former police president and Smer legislator Tibor Gaspar would be a “perfect boss of the Slovak information service” (SIS).

Gaspar is facing corruption charges in connection to cases involving the construction companies Doprastav, Vahostav and Technopol.

Additionally, Gaspar also faces charges in the Ocistec (Purgatory) case aimed at an alleged organised group led by Gaspar and businessman Norbert Bodor, which, according to investigators, effectively controlled the police during Gaspar’s reign.

A wave of investigations was triggered by the 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancé, who was reporting on the Smer links to local oligarchs and Italian mafia. His murder also sparked a wave of mass protests, forcing Fico out of power.

On Saturday's debate at public RTVS, Fico said that Gaspar is “falsely accused,” and he praised his work as a legislator, though he also said that Gaspar’s instalment as SIS boss is a “far stretch now”.   

SIS has been without a regular chief since August when the then chief Michal Alac was removed following a round of police raids in which Alac was caught up, and he now faces charges (which he denies) of establishing a criminal ring and abuse of power.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovak GDP grew by 1.1% y/y in Q3

COP28: Greenpeace asks if nine European oil and gas majors are “getting away with murder”

Slovak cabinet approves new levy on banks to cut budget deficit

News

Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began

Moscow experienced an unprecedented snowfall on December 3, setting a record as the heaviest in the city's 145-year history of weather observations.

Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum

An appeal Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had been due to make to the US congress for more money via video link on December 5 was cancelled at the last minute as the Speaker of the House issued an ultimatum to US President Joe Biden

Western brands’ adverts fund Russian disinformation in Southeast Europe

Disinformation poses threats to stability and democracy and contributes to tensions and violence in the multi-ethnic communities of Bosnia and Kosovo, says report by Balkan Free Media Initiative and CRTA.

Hungarian economists say CPI figures are distorted by change in methodology

Economists suspect figures are being massaged to improve economic picture.

Lukoil mulls sale of Bulgarian refinery, petrol stations

Russian oil company to reassess its presence in Bulgaria and could sell its business after Bulgarian parliament banned imports of Russian oil from March 2024.

Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began
3 hours ago
Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum
4 hours ago
Western brands’ adverts fund Russian disinformation in Southeast Europe
4 hours ago
Hungarian economists say CPI figures are distorted by change in methodology
4 hours ago
Lukoil mulls sale of Bulgarian refinery, petrol stations
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    9 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
    4 days ago
  4. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    2 days ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    9 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago

Reports

SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n` LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304021) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1
Dismiss