Polish producer prices deepen fall in October / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 21, 2023

Poland's producer price index (PPI) declined 4.1% year on year in October (chart), following a revised fall of 2.7% y/y the preceding month, the country’s statistics office GUS said on November 21.

The PPI has been on a declining trend since October as inflationary pressures are easing in Poland in the wake of the economic slowdown. Poland's October CPI growth came in at 6.6% y/y after an increase of 8.2% y/y the preceding month. CPI is now expected to keep falling to around 6% y/y by the end of the year, analysts say.

The accelerating PPI deflation owes to a high reference base from a year ago, but not just that, analysts say.

“Prices declined most sharply in the coke and refined petroleum products manufacturing and processing [sectors], in conjunction with global energy commodity prices and a stronger zloty. We believe that the coming months will be marked by further deflation in producer prices,” ING said in a comment on the GUS release.

Prices in the most weighted manufacturing segment deepened their fall to -7.5% y/y in October after falling a revised 5.5% y/y the preceding month, the breakdown of the data showed.

Mining and quarrying prices picked up growth to 4.4% y/y in October after a revised gain of 2.8% y/y in September.

Electricity, gas and utility prices expanded 12.3% on the year in October, picking up versus a revised expansion of 8.3% y/y the preceding month.

The water supply segment saw prices expand 3.6% y/y in the tenth month, versus a revised gain of 3.3% y/y in September.

In monthly terms, the PPI declined 0.5% in October after a revised gain of 0.3% m/m the preceding month.

The index fell 1.3% m/m in mining and quarrying while easing 0.6% m/m in manufacturing. In the utility segment, prices declined 0.1% m/m while growing 0.2% m/m in water supply.

ING: Solid Polish labour market supports bounce back in spending.

A rebound in real wages and relatively stable employment are great starting points for a recovery in household spending. Economic growth in 2024 may reach around 3% on the back of both private and public consumption.

Polish industrial production returns on growth path in October

Poland’s industrial production grew 1.6% year on year at constant prices in October (chart), after a revised fall of 3.3% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from the statistical office GUS showed on November 21.

Bulgaria had EU's biggest population slump in pandemic year 2021

EU regions with the steepest population loss were all in Bulgaria, led by Vidin with a loss of 25.7 per 1,000 people.

Romanian banks’ profits exceeded €2bn in January-September

Bank profitability has never been so high in Romania, where banks reported a return on equity of 21.3% in 9M23.

Moldova’s industry deep in the red despite improvements in Q3

The industrial production index picked up by 3.0% q/q and its annual decrease moderated to 0.7% y/y in Q3.

