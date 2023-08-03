Rucio Investment launches buyout bid for Slovenia’s Datalab

Rucio Investment launches buyout bid for Slovenia’s Datalab
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 3, 2023

International investors offered a price of €11 per share to take over remaining stake in Slovenia’s ICT solutions developer Datalab Tehnologije, Datalab announced on August 3.

Investors had expressed their intention to acquire a 100% stake in the company in July .

The offer, initiated by the Luxembourg-based company Rucio Investment and Datalab's founder and CEO, Andrej Mertelj, was published in daily Delo and is open until September 7.

The proposed takeover offer is directed at 2,189,884 shares of Datalab Tehnologije, designated with the bourse symbol DATG. However, 1,544,036 of these shares are already held by the acquirer and individuals working in collaboration with them.

As such, the current bid focuses on the remaining 645,848 shares of DATG, owned by shareholders who are not associated with the acquirer or acting in concert with them, Datalab said.

The acquirers have pledged to make the entire purchase price available in cash.

