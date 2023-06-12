Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Turkey’s Minimum Wage Determination Commission will on June 13 hold an initial meeting on deciding the minimum wage level that will take effect in the hyperinflation-hit country as of July 1, according to media reports.

A range between Turkish lira (TRY) 10,000 and 11,000 ($423 and $466) is under discussion.

Effective as of January, the net minimum wage was hiked by 55% to TRY 8,506.8 ($456 as of end-December, but $360 as of June 12).

The minimum cost of a worker to the employer (the net minimum wage plus taxes and premiums) stands at TRY 11,759 ($503 as of June 12).