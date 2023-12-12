Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle
Halil Umut Meler was struck after he blew the final whistle soon after a 97th-minute equaliser. / A Spor TV, screenshot
By bne IntelliNews December 12, 2023

A Turkish Super Lig football night match descended into chaos on December 11 when the match referee was punched in the head by Faruk Koca, president of the home team, MKE Akaragucu. He then appeared to receive several blows, including a kick to the face, from others as lay on the ground.

When the final whistle blew, Koca ran on to the pitch and struck the referee, Halil Umut Meler. The visiting team, Caykur Rizespor, had scored a 97th-minute equaliser. Meler had red-carded one player from each side before the Rizespor leveller.

Following the dramatic scenes at the end of the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium, as reported by the BBC, Turkish Football Association (TFF) chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi told a news conference."The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely. This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football."

Local media reported that both Meler and Koca were taken to hospital, with Koca under guard and expected to be detained following treatment for a suspected fracture. 

Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a former semi-professional footballer and prominent football fan, was quoted in Turkish media as condemning the attack. “I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” said Erdogan.

“Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sports are incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports.”

The 37-year-old Meler is on Uefa’s elite list. He has previously officiated in the Champions League.

TFF chairman Buyukeksi also said: "Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We invite everyone to take responsibility.

"[Ankaragucu] and its managers will be punished most severely."

He said the penalties would be discussed in decision-making committees starting on December 12.

In a statement on what it described as the "inhumane and despicable attack", the TFF said: "The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today.

"In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way."

Rizespor expressed support for the referee in a statement, saying: “We strongly condemn the undesirable events that occurred after the Ankaragucu match we played today. We wish for the referee of the match, Halil Umut Meler, to get well soon.”

“We are saddened by the incident that took place this evening,” said a club statement from Ankaragucu. “We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sporting community for the sad incident that occurred after the match.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals

Turkey’s minimum wage becoming average wage protest unions

Turkey’s net reserves recover to minus $57bn

News

Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova

Budapest says it will not yield to pressure from fellow EU member states to greenlight accession negotiations with Ukraine — and thus with Moldova as well — at this week's EU summit.

Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a short conversation with Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Argentina on December 10, where both leaders were present for the inauguration ceremony of Argentina's newly elected President, Javier Milei.

PiS era over as Polish parliament elects pro-EU Tusk to be new prime minister

PiS has people planted across key institutions like the public media, prosecution, courts, and – most importantly – in the Constitutional Tribunal.

Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals

In all, nine Turkish banks rolled a combined sum of $6bn at a rollover rate of 77%. Costs were in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank, namely SOFR+4.25% and Euribor+4.00%.

Fitch lowers Slovakia’s credit rating to 'A-'

Fitch highlighted “the downgrade reflects a deterioration in public finances and an unclear consolidation path”.

Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova
3 hours ago
Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony
9 hours ago
PiS era over as Polish parliament elects pro-EU Tusk to be new prime minister
13 hours ago
Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals
18 hours ago
Fitch lowers Slovakia’s credit rating to 'A-'
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    15 hours ago
  3. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    6 days ago
  4. Russia responds to Moldova’s pro-EU steps with warnings of “hybrid war”
    8 days ago
  5. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    8 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    15 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  5. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss