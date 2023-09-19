Ukraine storage reaches 14.7 bcm, enough for winter

Ukraine storage reaches 14.7 bcm, enough for winter
Ukraine has pumped 14.7 bcm into its tanks, which is enough to get it through the winter. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 19, 2023

Ukraine has accumulated 14.7bn cubic metres of natural gas in its underground storage facilities, passing the target needed to get through the winter, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported on September 19.

Back in July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced plans to accumulate 14.7 bcm of gas and 1.8mn tonnes of coal by the start of the heating season. Subsequently, President Vladimir Zelenskiy held several meetings in September to address energy and infrastructure concerns, leading to intensified preparations across relevant agencies.

German Galushchenko, the Energy Minister, said that government plans to prepare for winter were well underway and in their final stage.

Ukraine has also invested $2.3bn in the restoration and defence of its energy infrastructure ahead of the winter and anticipated Russian rocket strikes against it, according to Shmyhal.

Last year Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the midst of winter, plunging many cities into darkness in the coldest months. This year Ukraine is better prepared.

Earlier the state-owned gas producer Ukrgazvydobuvannya reported that gas production in Ukraine is on the rise, approaching levels seen before the outbreak of full-scale hostilities, UBN reported on September 18.

In anticipation of more attacks, the Ukrainian presidential office advised residents to make preparations, including acquiring space heaters and other necessary equipment to ensure their comfort and safety.

Ukraine has joined Europe, which is also well ahead of schedule in storing gas, with its tanks 94.15% full as of September 19. The EU requires the tanks to be 90% by November 1, but this year that milestone was already reached in August. Ukraine’s tanks were 34.75% full as of the same date, the highest level since Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) started reporting its figures at the start of 2022. (chart)

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NBU cuts policy rate to 20%

Bulgaria destroys drone found in Black Sea resort

Poland bans import of Ukrainian grain after EU-wide embargo expires

Data

NBU cuts policy rate to 20%

Andriy Pishniy, the Chairman of the NBU board, said one of the primary drivers behind this rate reduction is the continued deceleration of inflation in Ukraine. In August, annual inflation slowed to 8.6%, a figure below the NBU's initial forecast.

Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms

Analysts who had earlier expected inflation to remain close to 10% y/y at the end of 2023 now expect it to hover around the 6% y/y - 7% y/y mark only.

Moldova’s GDP down 2.2% y/y in Q2 as consumption plunges

High energy prices dragged down growth, which remained negative for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Kosovo's economic growth slows down to 2.0% y/y in Q2

'Punitive measures' introduced by the EU and US over Kosovo's failure to de-escalate tensions in the north have caused growth to slow.

Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August

Prices stabilise, remaining unchanged month-on-month.

NBU cuts policy rate to 20%
1 hour ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms
1 day ago
Moldova’s GDP down 2.2% y/y in Q2 as consumption plunges
1 day ago
Kosovo's economic growth slows down to 2.0% y/y in Q2
1 day ago
Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    7 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    6 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    4 days ago
  5. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    1 day ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    22 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss