Retail sales in Romania slightly stronger in October

Retail sales (chart) rose by 0.9% m/m in October, in seasonally-adjusted terms, recouping the losses incurred over the previous three months.

The annual growth rate (+1.8% y/y) remains fragile, but it was dragged down by the shrinking sales of fuel (-7.0% y/y), while sales of non-food goods were relatively stronger (+4.8% y/y) and food sales increased as well (+4.0% y/y).

As a trend for the entire year 2023, food and non-food sales (seasonally adjusted) have stagnated at a level superior to last year’s averages while fuel sales have decreased and edged down as average compared to 2022.

As of October 2023, the retail sales in the rolling 12 months increased by 2.4% y/y, driven by the 4.2% advance of non-food sales (indicating significant consumer confidence), +2.7% y/y advance of food sales and -1.7% y/y contraction of fuel sales.