Retail sales in Romania slightly stronger in October
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews
December 7, 2023
Retail sales (chart) rose by 0.9% m/m in October, in seasonally-adjusted terms, recouping the losses incurred over the previous three months.
The annual growth rate (+1.8% y/y) remains fragile, but it was dragged down by the shrinking sales of fuel (-7.0% y/y), while sales of non-food goods were relatively stronger (+4.8% y/y) and food sales increased as well (+4.0% y/y).
As a trend for the entire year 2023, food and non-food sales (seasonally adjusted) have stagnated at a level superior to last year’s averages while fuel sales have decreased and edged down as average compared to 2022.
As of October 2023, the retail sales in the rolling 12 months increased by 2.4% y/y, driven by the 4.2% advance of non-food sales (indicating significant consumer confidence), +2.7% y/y advance of food sales and -1.7% y/y contraction of fuel sales.
Data
Since 2018, economy has carried risk of severe balance of payments crisis. For the removal of that risk, the central bank’s net in and off-balance sheet FX position should at least turn positive.
Decline of 6.5% y/y is second worst in EU.
Czech retail sales decreased by 1.4% year on year and increased by 0.6% month on month in October, in the softest monthly drop in a year and a half. The drop in sales eased compared to the 4% y/y drop in September and the 2.8% y/y drop in August.
Despite lapse in demand, firms said to retain positive attitude on 12-month outlook for activity, which remained historically elevated. Inflationary pressures continued to retreat.
Industrial prices in Romania increased by 2.4% in September-October.
