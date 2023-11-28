Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline to begin constitution in 2024, Abuja says

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline will begin construction in 2024, Nigeria's Gas Minister, Ekperikpe Ekpo, has revealed.

Ekpo revealed the planned construction schedule on November 27, following a visit of a Moroccan delegation to Abuja, led by Ambassador Moha Ou Ali Tagm.

The pipeline, which will span 5,600 kilometres and pass through 13 African countries, aims to transport gas from Nigeria to West African nations and potentially extend its reach into Europe. As well as providing gas to the African continent, Nigeria could potentially earn significant revenues selling gas to Europe.

If all goes to plan, the pipeline will begin at Brass Island in Nigeria, and head up to northern Morocco, where it could connect to the existing Maghreb European Pipeline which passes from Algeria to Spain.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), the pipeline has the ability to generate wealth, improve living standards, enhance regional economic integration, and significantly reduce carbon emissions.